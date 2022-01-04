 Skip to main content
Family physician joins medical group
Family physician joins medical group

Lake Norman Medical Group, Primary Care Morrison Plantation is welcoming Dr. Nicole Gyasi.

Gyasi is a board-certified family medicine physician providing comprehensive care and treatment for the entire family. Her medical education includes a doctorate of medicine from the Medical University of the Americas, Charlestown, Nevis, West Indies, a Master of Science from Drexel University College of Medicine, Philadelphia, and a Bachelor of Science from the State University of New York at Potsdam, Potsdam, New York. She also is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians.

Gyasi is accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment, call 704-799-7811.

To learn more about Lake Norman Medical Group, visit lakenormanmedicalgroup.com.

Lake Norman Medical Group, Primary Care Morrison Plantation is at 202 Williamson Road, Suite 100.

