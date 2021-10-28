Family Fun Festival at Alex Cooper Park aims to bring community together

To love thy neighboring it helps to know thy neighbor.

That’s the idea behind this Saturday’s Family Fun Festival at Alex Cooper Park, Roger Bejcek, one of its organizers, said.

“We just got to start thinking that there’s no south side or north side, it’s just Statesville,” Bejcek said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Family Fun Festival it set to run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with plenty of basketball, volleyball, cornhole, bouncy houses, food and drinks for everyone.

Bejcek said local faith leaders he had spoke with wanted to make a more earnest effort at living what they preach by trying to come together and foster a greater sense of community.

“If we’re going to talk to talk, we need to walk the walk and I’m trying to impress upon that with the downtown churches,” Bejcek said.

Several area churches and organizations — St. John’s Lutheran, First ARP, Forest Park Presbyterian, Landmark Church of God, Christ Church, Horizon Church, Fifth Street Ministries and the Bentley Center — are chipping in time and effort, he said.

For information, call Bejcek at 336-215-2670.

Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.