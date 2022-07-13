Family fun day planned by Foundation of Hope Ministries

Food, crafts, face painting, kickball, a cake walk, inflatables and Bible stories are on tap Saturday on Cochran Street as Foundation of Hope Ministries plans a family fun day for the community.

"A planned day of family fun, laughter, community, great food and loving on another. There's no better sound than children laughing," said Rob Harris with Foundation of Hope Ministries.

The event kicks off this Saturday at 11 a.m. at Cochran Street Bible Church, Cochran Street Park and Columbia Street.

Harris said the activities are free and focused on the children of the nearby neighborhoods and those staying at the local motels looking for family fun on Saturday.

He said food, cold drinks, snow cones, popcorn, cotton candy, water/splash activities, inflatables, live music, cupcake walk, bike raffles, balloon tying, dunk tank, bike safety, face painting, children's crafts, bounce houses, drug prevention trailer, and all part of the plan for the day.

Foundation of Hope won't be doing it alone, as the Statesville Police Department, Statesville Fire Department, Iredell County EMS, Iredell County Sheriff's Office, the Elks Lodge, Visions Outreach, Cochran Street Bible Church, the Boys & Girls Club, Grill 4 God, I-CARE Inc., Cove Church and several other groups and individuals are helping out.

Those going are encouraged to bring a chair, umbrella and towel. For more information, call Harris at 614-307-6584.