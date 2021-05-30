Family, friends turn out to celebrate with Lois Sharpe on her 90th birthday

Lois Sharpe celebrated her 90th birthday on May 22 and family and friends made sure her day was special with a drive-thru party.
A constant flow of family and friends drove by Sharpe’s home to wish her a happy birthday.
Family members said Sharpe is loved by everyone who knows her and they enjoy talking with her. They said she has lots of friends who she loves. She was a queen for a day at her party.
Sharpe credits her longevity with lots of hard work, filling her life with raising five wonderful sons and being a Christian mother. She is also an avid flower gardener and a talented artist.
Family members said that God has blessed her with good health, a fine family and good neighbors, and that was apparent with the turnout for her 90th birthday celebration.