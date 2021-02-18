Fallen tree closes down section of Wilkesboro Highway

While the winter storm didn't do as much damage as expected, it still caused problems in Iredell County. A tree near Central Elementary School fell across utility lines Thursday morning and cut off power nearby.

"The ice overbuilt on the trees and broke a tree down and took the powerline and a couple of poles with it," Central School Volunteer Fire Department Chief Norman Shook said.

The road was blocked due to the downed tree.

Residents in the area of Central aren't the only ones dealing with having no power either.

Iredell County Emergency Management Director Kent Greene said at noon there was a total of 4,048 residences without power. He said there were also trees down on lines being attended to by the South Iredell Volunteer Fire Department and Troutman Fire Department. That number was down to under 100 by 5 p.m.

The storm didn’t deliver the half-inch of ice that some had forecasted, but local municipalities were prepared nonetheless.