Fallen tree closes down section of Wilkesboro Highway
Fallen tree closes down section of Wilkesboro Highway

While the winter storm didn't do as much damage as expected, it still caused problems in Iredell County. A tree near Central Elementary School fell across utility lines Thursday morning and cut off power nearby.

"The ice overbuilt on the trees and broke a tree down and took the powerline and a couple of poles with it," Central School Volunteer Fire Department Chief Norman Shook said.

The road was blocked due to the downed tree.

Residents in the area of Central aren't the only ones dealing with having no power either.

Iredell County Emergency Management Director Kent Greene said at noon there was a total of 4,048 residences without power. He said there were also trees down on lines being attended to by the South Iredell Volunteer Fire Department and Troutman Fire Department. That number was down to under 100 by 5 p.m.

The storm didn’t deliver the half-inch of ice that some had forecasted, but local municipalities were prepared nonetheless. 

Statesville Public Information Director Nancy Davis said their crews had focused on bridges and other “cold spots” before the storm arrived. She said other than no leaf and yard waste collection, city services were operating as normal. Power was lost near Cline Street around noon according to the city, but quickly restored.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation is treating icy spots but Communications Officer Marcus Thompson said there was "nothing major" to deal with at the time.

