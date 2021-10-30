Fall fests full of fun for families

Whether it was Alex Cooper Park, Kimbrough Park, or Gibson Farms Market, or anywhere else, there was plenty of autumn fun for families across Iredell County.

Bouncy slides and castles, burgers and hot dogs, games, and fun were on the agenda for the day, as well as cultivating a sense of community.

Several local churches put together the event at Alex Cooper while other volunteers were organizing the kickball and fun at Kimbrough. Gibson Farms Market also was aiming to bring the community together as well with their own fall fest, along with some help from the North Iredell FFA.

