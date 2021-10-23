 Skip to main content
Fall Festival provides plenty of fun at South River Baptist Church
Fall Festival provides plenty of fun at South River Baptist Church

South River Baptist Church once again hosted its Fall Festival this weekend with food, games, candy and fellowship for the whole family.

“It is an incredible day, wonderful beautiful weather, thousands of people, far more than expected, to be honest with you, but it’s just a great day of families enjoying themselves, kids enjoying themselves, and we get to show them the love of the Lord, so it’s a great thing,” the Rev. Chris Thompson said.

The festival has continued for more than a decade now, with attendance topping 1,200 in recent years, according to the church.

With sunny skies and hayrides, it’s easy to see why children run around looking for more fun and more candy along the way.

For more photos from the Fall Festival, please see page A6

