The 2023 Fall Art Crawl will take place Friday from 5:30–8:30 p.m. The Art Crawl will showcase more than 80 artists in 46 different galleries, shops and businesses scattered throughout Downtown Statesville.

This free event welcomes everyone to come downtown and stroll through the shops, meet the artists, and enjoy many different styles and mediums of art. Art Crawl deepens the community’s commitment and appreciation for the arts by highlighting talented artists of all levels and experience.

Guests can enjoy music, browse through the shops, and then stay late for live music, food, and libations at one of the many restaurants and bars.

A program/map directing attendees to all the locations and listing all participating artists will be available at each location. You never know what you will find along the route — jewelry, pottery, acrylic and oil paintings, woodturning, sculpture and so much more! Find a piece you love, make a purchase, and support local artists.

Check out www.downtownstatesvillenc.org/calendar for all the live music happening in Downtown Statesville throughout Art Crawl.

Be sure to take advantage of the many restaurants, bars and coffee shops throughout the evening. Reminder that there is now a Social District that allows pedestrians to walk the sidewalks with beverages purchased at participating locations and in the proper containers. Get all the details about the Social District here: https://www.downtownstatesville.com/social-district/.

The Art Crawl sponsors are Cordian Wealth – Nicholas Gilliam, Johnson Greenhouses and Jenkins Cleaners.

Parking during the Art Crawl is available on the street and in any of the 10 public lots throughout the business district. For more information, contact Downtown Statesville at 704-878-3436 or email: info@downtownstatesvillenc.org.