Fairly routine: Preparations for Iredell County Fair underway in Troutman

When you’ve been running the 86th Annual Iredell County Fair sponsored by the Statesville Kiwana’s Club for three decades like Jim Head has, it can get a bit routine as the preparations for the annual agricultural fair get underway.

“Doing it 30 years, it does get pretty routine,” Head said. “But the biggest thing you see is the smile on those kids’ faces, whether they’re looking at a cow, sheep, or chicken, or they’re looking at a ride, pulling mommy and daddy by the hand.”

Kate Wilson, owner of B&K Carnival Co., which provides the two dozen rides for the fair, agrees that despite the nature of the business and the yearly routine, there is satisfaction that comes with the smiles they put on people’s faces.

“That’s whole reason we’re here,” Wilson said.

The fair starts Friday with the games opening at 5 pm. and the opening ceremonies and ribbon-cutting set to take place at 7 p.m.

Some of the changes this year will include a free gate night on Thursday, Sept. 8. That night there won’t be a $5 charge to get it. Fairgoers will still need to buy tickets to ride carnival rides.

There won’t be different prices for different nights of the carnival this year, as a $20 wristband gets one person unlimited rides. Tickets can be bought for individual ride admission, but Head said the bargain is with the wristband.

With the exception of Thursday, gate admission will be $5 each night.

Head said your regular carnival foods would be there, but attendees can expect a few changes this year with food vendors. Don’t worry, folks; the deep-fried Oreos and Twinkies will be there, Head said.

Another staple, the Circus Shane Show returns to perform each night, but a new attraction will be there, too; the Moto Motion Motorcycle Thrill Show also will be there each night.

There also will be the usual go-kart racing and mini outlaw racing on different nights, as well as the demolition derby to help cap off the fair’s last night, Sept. 10.

Proceeds from the fair are distributed to local nonprofits and to fund scholarships for area students.

For more information, see iredellcountyfair.org or call 704-508-2126.

Entries to the fair are accepted from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, and Wednesday, Aug. 21.