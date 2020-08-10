EXPRESSING APPRECIATION
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The U.S. Geological Survey confirmed that a 5.1 magnitude earthquake centered around Sparta shook homes throughout parts of North Carolina, Vi…
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for Curtis Allen Wuellner, 50, who lives on Laurel Cove Road, Statesville.
An overturned tractor-trailer has closed Interstate 77 at I-40 east and that portion of the interstate is expected to remain closed until late…
- Updated
Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell described several people arrested recently as drug dealers, as well as two who are being sought.
- Updated
The Iredell Statesville Schools Board of Education continued discussion on the school re-entry plan at Monday night’s committee of the whole meeting.
As we move into our fifth month of quarantine due to COVID-19, the City of Statesville is very pleased to report that most of our departments …
An undercover operation led to the arrest of a Troutman man on drug charges.
- Updated
The Iredell County Health Department reported a 20th coronavirus-related death.
- Updated
A Statesville man was arrested Thursday after an investigation into the sale of narcotics at a local motel, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.
- Updated
A passenger in a southbound vehicle spotted the wheels of a pickup truck Thursday evening and that led to the discovery of a crash that killed…