Monticello United Methodist Church recently extended special appreciation to Al Hiatt and to First National Bank for service and support during COVID-19. Hiatt was instrumental in helping Monticello UMC qualify and receive PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) resources. During uncertain times, Hiatt exemplified community service and confirmed that community connections are significantly important now and always. For his and the bank's efforts, Monticello UMC presented Al will a commemorative plaque. From left are Trevor Batchelor, Monticello UMC leadership chair; Hiatt, branch manager of First National Bank-Northcross; and Amy Spivey, pastor of Monticello UMC.