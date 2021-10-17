Experts in movement: Physical therapy improves quality of life

“For some people, it’s the fear of the unknown and not knowing what to expect. For others, it’s the worry that physical therapy will be painful,” said Farmer.

According to Farmer, people sometimes believe they have to hurt to get better. However, that is not the case.

“You’re not here to be hurt because that is not going to make you better. We go slow and steady to progress you into functional activities. If you’re not ready, then we will not do it and will try something else,” he said. “It’s all about what the person is capable of doing, and some things just take time.”

However, to reap the many benefits of physical therapy, you must listen and follow recommended instructions. Physical therapy is a team effort between you and the physical therapist.

“In order to get better, you need to carry through with the activities we are doing here in the clinic, at home,” said Farmer.

