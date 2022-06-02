Experience of a lifetime: South Iredell student selected for U.S. Navy Summer Flight Academy

On June 12, high school students from across the country will convene at Delaware State University with a promise of the experience of a lifetime in the first ever U.S. Navy Summer Flight Academy.

Jadyn Dixon, a rising senior at South Iredell High School, was one of just the 20 students selected from Navy and Marine Corps Junior ROTC programs nationwide.

“It means so much to me to be selected,” Dixon said. “There’s so many other kids that applied for this, so I’m very thankful for the opportunity and excited to get to go.”

Recently promoted to commanding officer of the South Iredell Marine Corps JROTC, Dixon was selected to take part in the eight-week camp, valued at $24,000 per student but provided to each of them at no cost.

While at the Flight Academy, Dixon will receive 32 hours of classroom aviation instruction and 49 hours of flight training. She also will be required to complete 17 hours of solo flights. By the time she finishes with the program Aug. 5, Dixon will have earned her Federal Aviation Administration private pilot’s license as well as five college credits.

Dixon is the first in her family to pursue college, but received a great deal of advice from her brother-in-law. As an Air Force pilot, he is another in a long line of aviators from his family. In recent months, he has taken Dixon on flights.

“He let me do a big barrel roll, and I was hooked after that,” she said with a laugh. “I showed my mom the video, and she decided she was happier not seeing it. She’s still very supportive, though.”

The application process for the academy began back in the fall of 2021 with her family supporting her pursuit the entire way.

“My dad made a big donation to the JROTC program here, and that helped us with so many events here,” Dixon said. “He was very encouraging and a major reason I was able to continue with this process.

“Everyone in my family has just been so helpful in getting me to this point.”

It took a little over a month for the Dixon to receive word from the U.S. Navy that she had been selected as one of the Flight Academy attendees. Unfortunately, a little over a month after receiving the news, her father, Steve Dixon, died at the age of 52.

“I know that he wouldn’t have wanted me to stop pursuing this dream,” Dixon said. “I know he’s still here with me and supporting me even if I can’t see it. He’s still a big part of my life.”

That support from her family will ultimately push Dixon to earn her private pilot’s license at just 17 years old and put her toward the top of the list of rising stars in the Marine Corps JROTC program nationwide.

As a student at South Iredell, Dixon supplements her time as one of the higher ranking students in the JROTC as a member of the soccer team and as an honors student.

“I think all of that gave me a really big boost in the selection process,” she said. “I’m just a really well-rounded student. I also give a lot back to my unit.

“It’s a lot of long nights, staying up to do homework after practices and games. I had to learn how to balance things.”