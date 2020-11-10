Exchange Club of Iredell County pays respect to veterans

Several members of the Exchange Club of Iredell County, Mike and Sue Ann Brown, Rena Kirby and daughter Liliana Baker and Suzanne Caldwell, placed flags on the graves of veterans at the Oakwood Cemetery in Statesville.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We wanted to pay our respect,” said Suzanne Caldwell, president of the Iredell club.

The organization meets on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month at Pharos Parenting, 1602 Davie Ave., Statesville. Anyone wishing to learn more about Exchange and possible become a member of the Iredell club can RSVP at 978-885-1303.