 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Exceeding expectations: 19 animals find new homes at first Rescue Roundup

  • Updated
  • 0

Editor's Note

For more photos from the Rescue Roundup, please see page A3 and online at www.statesville.com.

Organizers of the first Rescue Roundup were hoping for a big turnout, maybe 1,000 or 1,500 people.

The turnout was even better than expected, said Donald Gullett of Piedmont Animal Rescue, one of the many rescue groups and shelters participating in Rescue Roundup. “We had around 1,800 people,” Gullett said. “It really surpassed all of our expectations.”

And while the human turnout exceeded expectations, so did the main reason for the roundup — to find homes for adoptable animals.

“We had 19 total adoptions at the event and an additional 28 animals that received applications and are still in the process of being approved,” he said.

Gullett said a total of 18 rescues or shelters took part in the Rescue Roundup.

It was the culmination of months of hard work to bring as many rescues and shelters in one place to facilitate adoptions and raise awareness of the need for fosters and other volunteers.

People are also reading…

The Rescue Roundup also included a dog agility show from a group called K9s in Flight, and there were 103 vendors set up at the event.

Gullett said the hope was the first Rescue Roundup would be so successful it would become an annual event. And that hope has come true, Gullett said.

“We will be having it again next Memorial Day weekend,” he said.

The second annual Rescue Roundup will be May 27 at the Iredell County Agricultural Fairgrounds.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

What's the difference between 'thinking' and 'feeling' jobs?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert