Exceeding expectations: 19 animals find new homes at first Rescue Roundup

Organizers of the first Rescue Roundup were hoping for a big turnout, maybe 1,000 or 1,500 people.

The turnout was even better than expected, said Donald Gullett of Piedmont Animal Rescue, one of the many rescue groups and shelters participating in Rescue Roundup. “We had around 1,800 people,” Gullett said. “It really surpassed all of our expectations.”

And while the human turnout exceeded expectations, so did the main reason for the roundup — to find homes for adoptable animals.

“We had 19 total adoptions at the event and an additional 28 animals that received applications and are still in the process of being approved,” he said.

Gullett said a total of 18 rescues or shelters took part in the Rescue Roundup.

It was the culmination of months of hard work to bring as many rescues and shelters in one place to facilitate adoptions and raise awareness of the need for fosters and other volunteers.

The Rescue Roundup also included a dog agility show from a group called K9s in Flight, and there were 103 vendors set up at the event.

Gullett said the hope was the first Rescue Roundup would be so successful it would become an annual event. And that hope has come true, Gullett said.

“We will be having it again next Memorial Day weekend,” he said.

The second annual Rescue Roundup will be May 27 at the Iredell County Agricultural Fairgrounds.