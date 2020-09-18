 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ex-Taylorsville officer facing rape, assault charges
1 comment

Ex-Taylorsville officer facing rape, assault charges

  • Updated
  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}

The Statesville Police Department utilized its Special Response Team to arrest a former Taylorsville Police Department officer on rape and assault charges.

Scott Wesley Bath, 51, of Statesville, was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree forcible rape, first-degree sexual offense, assault by strangulation, false imprisonment, assault inflicting serious injury, assault with a deadly weapon, assault on a female and communicating threats.

Police reported the decision to use the SRT unit was because this was considered a high-risk situation.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office assisted in making the arrest.

A judge set bond for Bath at $700,000.

Bath was an officer with the TPD for about 10 years and left the department in 2015.

BATH, SCOTT.JPG
1 comment

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert