A former Iredell-Statesville teacher, facing sex offense charges involving a student, was arrested over the weekend following a vehicle crash in which the juvenile was in the car.

Elizabeth Suzanne Bailey, 37, of Bluff Court, Statesville, was charged with violation of a pretrial release condition. A magistrate set bond at $750,000 but a district court judge amended the bond to strike the $750,000 bond issued by the magistrate. Bailey is to remain under a posted bond from October 2022.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol also cited her for contributing to the delinquency of a minor and allowing an unlicensed driver to drive.

Bailey was first arrested on Aug. 1, 2022, and charged with felony statutory rape of a child 15 or younger, felony indecent liberties with a child and felony sex offense with a student. Her bond was set at $75,000 and she was fitted with an ankle monitor as part of her pretrial release conditions.

A month later, she was arrested again on 19 charges, including contributing to the delinquency of a minor, felony intimidating or interfering with a state’s witness and misdemeanor violation of pretrial release conditions. Her bond on those charges was set at $500,000.

On Saturday afternoon, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 700 block of Mocksville Highway after receiving information about a traffic accident. The deputies, Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said in a news release, received information that three people were in the car and two had fled the scene.

The deputies were requested to help search for the two suspects who fled, he said.

Before the deputies’ arrival, two juveniles who had fled were located. Deputies assisted in transporting one of the juveniles back to the accident location. The deputies cleared the scene, and the North Carolina Highway Patrol investigated the vehicle wreck. The adult passenger in the vehicle was identified as Bailey, who admitted she had been drinking at the time of the accident.

Later Saturday, patrol Lt. Chase Little determined that the juvenile who was driving the vehicle had an outstanding juvenile secure custody order issue by the N.C Department of Juvenile Justice.

Deputies located the juvenile at his residence and took him into custody. The juvenile was transported to the Alexander County Detention Center.

Deputies and members of the Sheriff’s Office Aggressive Criminal Enforcement (ACE) Team responded to Bailey’s residence. They took her into custody because she was under court order to stay away from one of the juveniles in the vehicle, Campbell said.

This investigation is ongoing, and additional charges may follow.