Mooresville hasn’t forgotten what happened on Sept. 11, 2001, and neither have the first responders who took part in the town’s 9/11 Memorial Walk.

Former New York City Police Officer Vernon Siders Jr. told those gathered at Liberty Park after the walk what it was like as he and other first responders rushed to the site where the World Trade Center towers stood earlier that day.

“I recalled thinking this is what hell must look like because there were fires in every different direction. No matter where you turned, you would see mounds of metal and fire and debris and ash everywhere,” Siders said. “That was the longest three days of my life, not knowing if my sister was under there.”

But three days later, finally, he found out his sister was alive.

While his family had a happy ending to their story, 2,996 people were killed that day in the terrorist attacks, and others suffered from illnesses related to living and working in the debris in the days, weeks and months after the Sept. 11 attacks.

Along with the two planes that were used in the attack on the World Trade Center in New York, the Pentagon was struck by another while a fourth crashed in a Pennsylvania field after passengers realized what was happening and fought back.

The walk, which was sponsored by the Mooresville-Lake Norman Exchange Club, included dozens of people from the community as well as some of Mooresville’s own first responders. A banner and several pieces of debris from the World Trade Center were carried down Main Street and then to Liberty Park.

The Exchange Club’s Karen Kistler began the event with a prayer while former Exchange Club president Katie Stankiewicz led the event. She said that Tuesday 22 years ago was a sunny day with blue skies — like it was on Monday — before it quickly became a nightmare. Mooresville Mayor Miles Atkins also shared his remarks. After the ceremony, the public was invited to join together at Richard’s Coffee Shop for camaraderie and refreshments.

America stood tall

Siders said that while the horrors of what he saw won’t be forgotten, he took solace in how he saw New York and America responded.

“I was overwhelmed by what totally distracted me at the moment, and that distraction was the amount, and the different kinds of people that were actually helping each other, that were picking each other up, that were encouraging each other,” Siders said. “It felt like the end of the world. It felt like I lost every friend I ever had, and I was surrounded by strangers who loved me as if I was their long-lost brother. It was an incredible feeling.”

Siders, who moved to Mooresville and served on the Davidson Police Department years after the attacks, shares his story because of those moments, the moments of terror and moments of shared humanity.

“We all have differences and fight and argue over the pettiest things, from looks to political choices or whatever,” Siders said. “But, I tell you, you would have been proud of America on 9/11 because everybody picked up, everybody chipped in. You didn’t have to be a first responder, there were people who just couldn’t sit at home and watch that happen. They had to be part of the rescue efforts.”

Daniel Amorim, a former New York firefighter and now Mooresville resident who also responded on that day, said it was his first time at the Mooresville event and that while it was a horrific moment in history and in his life, talking about it is a good way to make sure the sacrifices of many aren’t forgotten.

“This is a great way to keep the memory, especially with younger ones,” Amorim said. “I know it can be tough with politics and everything else, but kids should remember the courage of every single person.”

“Not just of firefighters, EMS wasn’t talked about, but EMS guys, ironworkers, construction workers, everybody. The endless months of trying to help out. Everyone was a first responder that day.”