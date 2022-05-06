Everyone Counts In Iredell County raises funds for new playground

Margaret Mead was right when she said, “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world. Indeed, it is the only thing that ever has.” Tuesday, a small group of friends, neighbors and co-workers got together for lunch and raised $74,000 for the Lakeshore Elementary School playground.

“We are so humbled by this donation,” Boen Nutting said. She is Iredell-Statesville Schools Chief of Strategic Planning and Student Services. “It’s been quite a ride the last few years, with many bumps and turns in the road. When Lillian reached out to let me know they were throwing a party again that would benefit our public school system, I was overwhelmed with gratitude. We are so blessed to have the support of our community. We can’t wait to get that playground built!”

Lillian Johnson is the founder of Everyone Counts in Iredell County. On May 4, she hosted the third annual Everyone Counts in Iredell County Kentucky Derby Luncheon at The Saddle Club at 1791, a private club on Brawley School Road. The purpose of the luncheon was to assist in raising funds for a new playground at Lakeshore Elementary School (LES).

Guests came donned in spring dresses, bow ties and derby hats to enjoy lunch. The day was sponsored by Lowe’s Home Improvement, Dr. Tony Johnson, Cooke Rentals, The Saddle Club at 1791, Willow Branch Floral and Décor, Queen City Pastry, Sen. Vickie Sawyer and Temple Team, Keller Williams.

Following lunch, guests were welcomed by Johnson. The group then heard from Chris Grace, the principal at Lakeshore Elementary. He explained that the tremendous growth along Perth Road and N.C. 150 had resulted in a recent six-classroom addition at LES.

“The new wing is beautiful, but our playground was displaced, and our students have been without a playground for about a year and a half.” He told the crowd that he shared with a kindergarten class that he was “going to a luncheon to get them a playground.” Grace said, “The kids absolutely exploded with cheers.”

Following lunch and a silent auction, guests were invited to make donations to the LES playground. After just two hours, the group raised $37,000. The surprise of the day came when executives from Lowe’s Home Improvement announced that any money raised during the luncheon would be matched by Lowe’s Home Improvement.

