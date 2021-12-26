Every donation, large or small, made children's dreams come true

Children come into foster care throughout the year through no fault of their own. These children ask only to experience things that most children take for granted. For many of them, they feel labeled “foster child” or “orphan.” They feel different and alone. How much worse will they feel if they see friends and schoolmates showing off gifts while they get little or nothing? Kids just want to fit in. When a child wants something, we always make an attempt to make it happen. Sometimes the answer is no, but the kids deserve prom dresses, senior pictures and swimming lessons. Being able to provide these things really makes a difference to them. Every donation small and large when placed together made these children’s dreams and needs move from being possible to being a reality.