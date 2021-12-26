Every donation, large or small, made children's dreams come true

The holiday season is a time of giving. The Lonely Children’s Fund helps provide children in foster care support for activities that otherwise would not be possible. The fund provides money for children in foster care to get Christmas gifts and to pay for everything from school field trips, athletic fees and other extracurricular activities others may take for granted. This year has been different due to the COVID-19 pandemic but we have continued to utilize the resources to bring all the joy and normalcy we can to the children we work with.
Tutoring services were able to be paid for a 9-year-old who was struggling with math. This assisted him in improving his grades and gaining confidence in his academic abilities.
Plane tickets were purchased for children to be placed with their maternal aunt that resides in another state, thus assisting children to not only leave the foster care system but to be able to reside with family. We were able to purchase additional clothes for them moving to a much colder climate as well as Christmas gifts and things needed to transition to a new school.
The Lonely Children’s Fund enables us to provide a small amount of money to provide every child in foster care with a birthday gift. The fund further gives us the ability to provide school pictures, senior fees, school uniforms and graduation expenses. Some of the best moments have been witnessing the joy and excitement of the children as they received Christmas presents.
Children come into foster care throughout the year through no fault of their own. These children ask only to experience things that most children take for granted. For many of them, they feel labeled “foster child” or “orphan.” They feel different and alone. How much worse will they feel if they see friends and schoolmates showing off gifts while they get little or nothing? Kids just want to fit in. When a child wants something, we always make an attempt to make it happen. Sometimes the answer is no, but the kids deserve prom dresses, senior pictures and swimming lessons. Being able to provide these things really makes a difference to them. Every donation small and large when placed together made these children’s dreams and needs move from being possible to being a reality.
Angela Williams is the program administrator for the Iredell County Department of Social Services.