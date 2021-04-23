Everette named human resources director for City of Statesville

Stacey Everette has been appointed as the human resources director for the City of Statesville, succeeding Mildred Minor, who retired at the end of March.

Everette has more than 20 years of human resources experience, most recently serving for more than five years as the director of human resources for Washington, NC. Before that, most of her human resources management experience was in the private sector, working for several large manufacturing businesses and a national public accounting firm.

“After conducting a thorough national search, Stacey clearly distinguished herself as the right person to be our next human resources director,” said Statesville City Manager Ron Smith. “The energy, knowledge and innovative mind-set she has shown in her career will be of great benefit to our employees.

“Stacey has hit the ground running, meeting with department heads, asking questions, listening to ideas and concerns … She will be key in setting the direction of our future and we all look forward to working with her,” said Smith.