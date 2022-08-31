Event will raise funds for Iredell Crosby Scholars

Iredell County Crosby Scholars will hold the Blue Jeans, Beats and Bling fundraiser Sept. 10 at the Crawford Farm, a fundraising event for Last Dollar Grants to benefit Iredell County scholars.

Attendees can enjoy dishes by The Tailgate Chef, including barbecue sliders, chicken minitacos and mac and cheese. Red Buffalo Brewing will be there with the firetruck to provide favorite craft brews and other beverages. DJ Kevin Abbott will play a variety of favorite tunes to make sure everyone’s feeling the beat. Enjoy the music, food and games along with raffles to win some brilliant bling. Each $75 ticket includes food, fun, and a complimentary drink ticket.

“This event supports the Crosby Scholars mission: to ensure college opportunities for every student,” Suzanne Wegmiller, Iredell County Crosby Scholars executive director, said. “Join us at Blue Jeans, Beats, and Bling for a fun evening that gives back to our community.”

Proceeds from Blue Jeans, Beats and Bling will help fund Last Dollar Grants and Scholarships for Iredell County Crosby Scholar graduates. In April, Iredell County Crosby Scholars awarded scholarships to program graduates that are worth almost $100,000. In July, Iredell County Crosby Scholars provided additional grant checks of $40,000 to college student program graduates to help students with financial needs pay their tuition and fees. Support for the event also shows the participants and their families that the community cares and places a high value on education and the development of our young people.

Learn more about Blue Jeans, Beats, and Bling and purchase tickets at my.cheddarup.com/c/blue-jeans-beats-bling-tickets. Discover sponsorship opportunities at my.cheddarup.com/c/blue-jeans-beats-bling-sponsorships.