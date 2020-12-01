Event was canceled but Stocks for Tots still hoping to make Christmas bright, aid abused children

The North Carolina Auto Racing Hall of Fame and NASCAR Technical Institute (NASCAR Tech) are stepping up to help abused and neglected children across the state after COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the 32nd annual Stocks For Tots holiday event and fundraiser.
Both organizations will be accepting new toys and cash donations at their Mooresville locations to offset lost revenue and toy donations that usually come through Stocks for Tots, when racing fans gather annually at NASCAR Tech to meet legends of the sport.
All money raised will support the Pharos Parenting, formerly Stop Child Abuse Now (SCAN) nonprofit organization, which is dedicated to helping children, supporting parents and improving the community.
Stocks for Tots started in 1989 and has raised more than $1 million and collected more than 70,000 toys to aid in raising awareness of child abuse in North Carolina.
Don Miller, chairman of the Stocks For Tots Foundation and the North Carolina Auto Racing Hall of Fame, has been noted for his humanitarian efforts and is a recipient of the inaugural NASCAR Humanitarian Award.
He said Stocks For Tots is his favorite program. “We are sad that after 30 years we had to cancel our event, but we are not giving up. We are still in the game and these children are still very, very special to all of us. Please give and make 2020 a Christmas they will fondly remember,” he said.
John Dodson, a member of the Board of Directors at the Hall of Fame and vice president of NASCAR at NASCAR Technical Institute, echoes Miller’s thoughts. “This pandemic has delivered a ton of obstacles for everyone, especially the less fortunate. Just because we have to cancel this year’s Stocks for Tots event doesn’t mean we can’t deliver a better holiday season for these children. Here at NASCAR Tech we are ready to accept toys and donations, along with the N.C. Auto Racing Hall of Fame. 2020 hasn’t been a kind year, but we can make it better by doing our part,” he said.
Both facilities are accepting donations and new toys of any value from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and continuing through the month. Make donations by check to the North Carolina Auto Racing Hall of Fame and earmark them to Stocks for Tots.
The North Carolina Auto Racing Hall of Fame is located at 119 Knob Hill Road in Mooresville. The phone number is 704-663-5331.
NASCAR Technical Institute is located at 220 Byers Creek Road in Mooresville. Their phone number is 704-658-1950.
Stocks For Tots was created as a way to bring together stock car racing and its fans while raising awareness of the child abuse problem in North Carolina.
