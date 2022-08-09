'Evening for Dove House' raises $223,000 for children's advocacy center

The annual “An Evening for Dove House” raised more than $220,000 for the organization.

The Dove House Children’s Advocacy Center, serving children and families throughout Iredell and Alexander counties held its annual “An Evening for Dove House” event on June 25 at the Charles Mack Citizen Center in downtown Mooresville.

This event had been postponed from the usual spring date due to safety concerns involving COVID.

The annual “An Evening For Dove House” is critically important as it generates close to 50% of Dove House’s annual budget.

After not being able to hold the event for a few years, Dove House saw the return of faithful and generous supporters, and the much-needed services provided for the children of Iredell and Alexander counties will continue uninterrupted. And to the audience’s delight, Larry Sprinkle returned for his 20th year as celebrity auctioneer.

So many folks were happy to be back in person again, the event was truly a success, raising a total of $223,000 for their programs and services.

The date for the event in 2023 has been set for April 15at the Charles Mack Citizen Center.

Dove House Children’s Advocacy Center is a fully accredited 501©(3) nonprofit organization that serves child victims of sexual abuse and their non-offending family members in Alexander and Iredell counties in North Carolina. Their mission is to minimize trauma, promote healing and enhance investigation and prosecution for child victims of sexual abuse through advocacy, intervention, collaboration and education.

Since opening in September 2002, Dove House’s existence has enhanced coordination among the community agencies and professionals that are involved in responding to reports of child sexual abuse.

These partner agencies within Iredell and Alexander counties, that comprise the community’s Multidisciplinary Team (MDT), include the six law enforcement agencies, two Departments of Social Services, the district attorney’s office, Guardian ad Litem program, multiple medical and mental health providers, and the Dove House staff.

This year is an important milestone for Dove House Children’s Advocacy Center. Dove House is celebrating 20 years of service in September 2022.

Dove House is celebrating this service milestone throughout the current year and have kicked off the $20 For 20 Years Campaign.

“Imagine the impact if every able household in Iredell and Alexander counties donates $20 ....” said Brenda Deal, one of the founders of Dove House. “With your help, through your social media outlets, and the help of established media channels, we can get the word out about our $20 for 20 Years Campaign, as well as raise awareness of the critical services provided by Dove House. We are confident that this campaign will close the gap on lost operating funds during these difficult times, ensuring that Dove House will retain the opportunity to provide critical services to children and families in crisis”

On Sept. 17, Dove House will be hosting an event to celebrate 20 years of helping child victims of sexual abuse and their families from noon to 4 p.m. at their location on 2407 Simonton Road, Statesville.

If you can support Dove House, visit the website at www.dovehousecac.org. If you are interested in becoming an event sponsor or donating items for Dove House event auctions, scheduling a tour or becoming an ambassador for its $20 for 20 Years Campaign, email info@dovehouse.us or call us at 704-883-9814.