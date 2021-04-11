The Evening Farmers’ Market at Pecan Park opened for the season at 3:30 p.m. last Thursday. The sky was Carolina blue, with white, fluffy clouds. A cool wind caused noses, ears and cheeks to be red. Red, white and blue: How patriotic can you get? Most of the vendors and many of the buyers wore masks, not just because of the danger of COVID, but also to keep more of their faces warm.

About a dozen vendors were on hand to show and sell some of their wares, if the breeze didn’t carry things away first. Pecan Park, for those not familiar with it, is located at 140 N. Center St. in Statesville. If there is a sign announcing that the park is there, I did not see it. The Evening Farmers’ Market may be Statesville’s best-kept secret; it can’t be seen well by traffic on Center Street.

The market opens at 3:30 p.m. and remains open “until” (usually around 7 p.m.) every Thursday from April through October. For more on the Market and the Park, which is in its 22nd season, call Madge Eggena at 704-929-0347.

I think the vendors were all good friends, and that the market is more a co-operative than a collection of individual sellers. While I was there, I saw folks selling locally-produced fresh flowers, pottery, wood craft items, bread and other bakery items, coffees, eggs and honey.