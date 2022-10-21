Evening car show to be held at NTI

The final executive car evening event of 2022 will be happening at the Universal Technical Institute — or as it’s better known in Mooresville — the NASCAR Technical Institute.

The event will be from 6-10 p.m. Saturday at NTI, located at 220 Byers Creek Road in Mooresville. This will be the fourth exclusive event hosted by Tamsen Beroth, along with her partners, Luis Abreu and Paule Ogburn. Each of their events has grown in popularity.

“We are truly honored to have established this amazing relationship and partnership with the NASCAR Technical Institute of Mooresville,” Beroth said. “Our events are created to support building and bringing awareness for the facility and the wonderful auto-related opportunities that they generate each day for their students.

“Our events will host a diverse and eclectic group of vehicles ranging from classic/restored muscle cars to highly modified imports and even off-road purpose equipped build trucks so it truly appeals to the masses. You will absolutely see a few vehicles that will peak your interest and likely spark an enlightening conversation with the owner.”

Beroth stated that, on average, each of the previous events welcomed approximately 1,000 cars, trucks and bikes of all makes and models.

Additionally, Beroth, Abreu and Ogburn are expecting to exceed the average attendance of 2,000 patrons who come out to support the NTI facility as well as the students, staff, vendors, sponsoring companies and the automotive clubs and culture that participate, present and showcase.

There will be complimentary staff-led tours of the NTI facility for those who attend via general admission or VIP parking as well as a night full of dyno sessions. On-site entertainment and accommodations will also include a live DJ, a diverse offering of food trucks and other activities during the event.

Sponsors will be on-site with display cars, tables and merchandise to show off and sell. Those helping make the event possible include Courage Kia, Right 1 Auto, Genesis of Charlotte and Keffer Hyundai, serving as the Title Sponsors for 2022, and they will have a fleet of vehicles to display with friendly staff to engage and answer any of your questions.

Other sponsoring companies include Tint World of Mooresville, Eagle Car Ports, Our Dream Restoration, Batteries + Bulbs of Mooresville and Hassell Insurance so make sure to come by and say hi during your visit to each of their booths.

General admission is $5 per person (excluding current/active NTI students who are eligible for free general admission entry on behalf of Courage Kia, Right 1 Auto, Genesis of Charlotte, Keffer Hyundai, by showing their student ID badge at the entrance to event staff).

VIP parking is available for $25 and this will include the vehicle and the driver only. Please note that this is a cash only event if tickets are not purchased via the website before or at arrival.

Beroth said a portion of the proceeds from the evening’s event will help secure a future NTI scholarship just like all others in the past.

For more information or to buy event tickets or purchase one of the remaining dyno sessions, visit the website: https://columbiacarmeets.com/charlotte/.