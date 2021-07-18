Eupeptic Springs was once a popular vacation site

There was also an academy at the Springs. In 1898 it was under Professor W.T. Comer. In 1906 the staff consisted of Messrs. L.G. Weisner and J.W. Van Hoy.

Dr. John Frederick Foard (1827-1909) became the owner of the Springs property in 1867. It was Dr. Foard who began commercialization of the spring water, and changed the name from Powder Springs” to “Eupeptic Springs.” The word “eupeptic” comes from Greek words, meaning “good digestion.”

Mr. Wilfred Turner, who came into possession of the Springs in 1881, continued with the marketing of the Spring’s water. Many testimonials from satisfied users and from physicians were featured in a brochure printed around 1908.

According to the testimonials, the waters were particularly effective in the treatment of kidney problems, rheumatism, digestive troubles (“dyspepsia”), nerve and skin diseases and “diseases peculiar to females.”

The Springs, as a resort, seems to have fallen out of favor around the time of America’s entrance in the First World War.

