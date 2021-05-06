 Skip to main content
Estate of educator Peggy Warlick establishes endowed scholarship at UNC-G
Estate of educator Peggy Warlick establishes endowed scholarship at UNC-G

  • Updated
The University of North Carolina Greensboro announces the establishment of The Peggy Warlick Endowed Scholarship in Education “Whatever Happens to You Makes a Difference to Me.” The scholarship was created by a gift from the estate of the late Peggy DeAnne Warlick, a Class of 1959 alumna of the university, then known as Woman’s College, where she received a degree in English.

Warlick was a retired educator whose nearly three decades of teaching English and newspaper journalism at Statesville High School enriched the lives of hundreds of students and resulted in numerous awards, including Teacher of the Year 13 times. Warlick often told her students, “Whatever happens to you makes a difference to me.”

The scholarship was established to honor the joy and love of being a teacher Warlick experienced during her distinguished career. Recipients will be undergraduate or graduate students with financial need who have a declared field of study in the UNCG School of Education, with preference given to those wishing to become teachers.

About UNC Greensboro

UNC Greensboro, located in the Piedmont Triad region of North Carolina, is 1 of only 40 doctoral institutions recognized by the Carnegie Foundation for both high research activity and community engagement. Founded in 1891 and one of the original three UNC System institutions, UNC Greensboro is one of the most diverse universities in the state with 20,000+ students, and 3,000+ faculty and staff members representing 90+ nationalities. With 17 Division I athletic teams, 85 undergraduate degrees in over 125 areas of study, as well as 74 master’s and 32 doctoral programs, UNC Greensboro is consistently recognized nationally among the top universities for academic excellence and value, with noted strengths in health and wellness, visual and performing arts, nursing, education, and more. For additional information, visit uncg.edu and follow UNCG on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

