Estate of educator Peggy Warlick establishes endowed scholarship at UNC-G

The University of North Carolina Greensboro announces the establishment of The Peggy Warlick Endowed Scholarship in Education “Whatever Happens to You Makes a Difference to Me.” The scholarship was created by a gift from the estate of the late Peggy DeAnne Warlick, a Class of 1959 alumna of the university, then known as Woman’s College, where she received a degree in English.

Warlick was a retired educator whose nearly three decades of teaching English and newspaper journalism at Statesville High School enriched the lives of hundreds of students and resulted in numerous awards, including Teacher of the Year 13 times. Warlick often told her students, “Whatever happens to you makes a difference to me.”

The scholarship was established to honor the joy and love of being a teacher Warlick experienced during her distinguished career. Recipients will be undergraduate or graduate students with financial need who have a declared field of study in the UNCG School of Education, with preference given to those wishing to become teachers.