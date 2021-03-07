Establish goals toward activities to live a long, productive life

Life offers many wonderful opportunities. People just need to take advantage of the time and the positive challenges that are sometimes placed before them. A great opportunity that most have but usually don’t take is the benefit of walking or jogging, whether it is a slow, steady walk or a faster jog through the neighborhood. As health issues sadly gain momentum throughout the world, smart individuals will establish their goals toward doing all they can to live a long and productive life.
Many walkers and joggers have asked me how I have been able to adjust my mental and physical mindset at an older age to keep active each day. I offer my own personal opinions for readers of all ages, and especially for older adults who want to maintain or improve their healthy lifestyles. It is very inspiring to see older walkers actively participate in daily movement activities. I have friends who have passed the half century mark on the age calendar but who can physically hold their own with younger people because of their determination and mental outlook. It is their youthful enthusiasm and desire to remain physically fit that motivates me and encourages others to get involved with some type of physical activity.
Walking is the favorite cardio-fitness activity of many people throughout the world. They come in all shapes and body types. There comes a time when each person begins to physically slow down and redirects his or her energy to other activities. Unfortunately, many people who reach this point in their life suddenly stop their cardio-fitness activities and begin a physical and mental decline due to health problems.
Realistically, we know that we are only as good as our next step. We are not guaranteed that next step in life. Some health factors are beyond our control, but we will focus on those which we may help to control. Personal tips and suggestions are offered to help extend the rewards of maintaining an appropriate fitness level. It is very important to get medical clearance before entering a movement program. Other suggestions follow:
Use common sense when walking or running. Practice safety when walking. Know the surroundings. Having a friend to join you may benefit both in many ways. Always carry identification on you. Cellphones are also important to carry as a safety factor.
Prepare for deteriorating weather conditions when outdoors. Extreme heat or cold can be very taxing on the body and always be aware of storms in the area.
Always keep hydrated. Water or energy drinks should be available and consumed in moderation.
Wear top-quality walking or running shoes. Good cushioning is important for the feet.
Wicking clothing is best for cardio activities. Wear clothing that doesn’t retain water — especially in hot and humid weather.
In sunshine, head protection and approved sunglasses should be worn to help repel harmful rays. Toboggans are recommended in cold, windy weather.
Make stretching exercises a regular part of the routine. This is especially important for older adults.
Proper nutrition is very important. Watch the diet and consume healthy foods and liquids.
Mental preparation is extremely important. Don’t put off daily walking routines. Sacrificing couch sitting for walking can pay important dividends for one’s health.
Do what your body will let you do! Learn your body’s capabilities and limitations. Don’t risk unnecessary injury. As senior adults, our bodies are not 18 years old anymore.
My running friend, Sandy Murdock, began running marathons with me last year at age 60, having completed seven full marathons in the last six months. She offers some personal tips that has helped her successfully improve her cardio program. She recommends stretching, yoga and wearing good-quality wicking socks for distance walking or jogging. She also recommends drinking plenty of water and eating light, bland food before a good workout. Psychological preparation is an absolute necessity. Sometimes getting tired or having minor aches and pains is part of a successful movement program.
Developing a walking or running program is a learning process. Each person should develop his or her own program that fits their needs. You can have self-satisfaction and become a happier person as you participate in a good movement program that helps your entire body and mind.
In conclusion, I try to think healthy and do what my body lets me do. We have to adjust our physical activity as we get older. As the weather gets warmer and we hopefully return to more normal times, it is my hope that these personal tips can help to improve lifestyles and lead to better health and longevity.
Joe Sinclair is an avid marathon runner who has completed 240 full marathons — at least 26.2 miles each, including 40 after the age of 70. He is a retired educator, having served in various leadership capacities for 50 years, and an author of nine books, including three books about running and fitness. He frequently volunteers to talk with various individuals and groups about the benefits of walking and running in the community.