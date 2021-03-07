Establish goals toward activities to live a long, productive life

Life offers many wonderful opportunities. People just need to take advantage of the time and the positive challenges that are sometimes placed before them. A great opportunity that most have but usually don’t take is the benefit of walking or jogging, whether it is a slow, steady walk or a faster jog through the neighborhood. As health issues sadly gain momentum throughout the world, smart individuals will establish their goals toward doing all they can to live a long and productive life.

Many walkers and joggers have asked me how I have been able to adjust my mental and physical mindset at an older age to keep active each day. I offer my own personal opinions for readers of all ages, and especially for older adults who want to maintain or improve their healthy lifestyles. It is very inspiring to see older walkers actively participate in daily movement activities. I have friends who have passed the half century mark on the age calendar but who can physically hold their own with younger people because of their determination and mental outlook. It is their youthful enthusiasm and desire to remain physically fit that motivates me and encourages others to get involved with some type of physical activity.