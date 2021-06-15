Erratic sleep puts heart health at risk

We’ve all experienced the tiredness and lack of clarity that comes from a sleepless night, but a study published last year by the Journal of the American College of Cardiology Foundation found that sleep schedule inconsistency also is a risk factor for heart disease. Dr. Andrea Wurzer with Davis Medical Group Family Medicine, is making sure patients know how important it is to establish a regular pattern for going to bed and waking up.

The cardiovascular system exhibits strong circadian rhythms, biochemical, physiological and behavioral processes that rise and fall during the 24-hour day, to maintain normal functioning. The sleep/wake cycle is another circadian rhythm, and the study found that people with the most irregular sleep duration or timing had more than twice the risk of developing cardiovascular disease compared with those who had the most regular sleep patterns. Physicians are now more likely to recommend sufficient sleep as a heart health prevention action on top of physical activity and healthy diet.