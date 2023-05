Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Historic Sharpe House and Allison Woods Outdoor Learning Center are partnering to offer a special kickoff for summer on Sunday from 2-4 p.m.

The event is called Cookies with Cookie, a barn owl from the OLC.

Participants will have the chance to decorate owl-themed cookies and enjoy ice cream and meet the inspiration for the event, Cookie the barn owl.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under.

Call 704-873-5976 for more information.