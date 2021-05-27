EnergyUnited unveils electronic vehicle charging station in Statesville

With gas prices rising, some in Statesville might be considering a switch to an electric vehicle. If that’s the case, they’ll have a new option for charging their car as EnergyUnited brought a new charging station to Statesville.
“This is great news for Statesville. With the I-77 and I-40 interchange, there will be many travelers looking for a place to charge their electric vehicles,” said Brett Alkins, vice president of energy services at EnergyUnited. “The benefit here is that this is a DC Fast Charger, which enables a quick charge, 80% full in an hour.”
Located outside of the Greenbriar Grill on Mocksville Highway, the charging station comes from EnergyUnited’s partnership with the N.C. Electric Membership Corp. Funding for the charger came from a grant from the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality. EnergyUnited also thanked John Childress, owner of the Greenbriar and an EnergyUnited member, and ChargePoint, the DC Fast Charger manufacturer, for their roles in the process.
For Childress, who owns the Greenbriar Grill and Banner Drug where the charger was located, he said he saw it as a potential benefit for his businesses.
“It was easy for us to do, and the benefit for us is if someone has an EV, now we’re a destination for them,” Childress said.
He said other than providing two parking spots for vehicles to charge, EnergyUnited and the other partners involved handled the costs both for installing it and any maintenance going forward.
Several dozen people attended, including Iredell County Commissioner Melissa Neader and Troutman town Manager Ron Wyatt. Representatives from the local Randy Marion dealerships brought one of its electric vehicles which was displayed along with a pair of Telsas owned by EnergyUnited.
Alkins said while he can’t estimate the number of local users, PlugIn NC says there are more than 24,000 EV’s in North Carolina.
“This Fast Charger is part of a larger network NCEMC and our friends at other cooperatives are building out as part of their N.C. Drive Electric initiative (ncdriveelectric.com). With 10 DC Fast Chargers already online and 12 more planned for this year, electric vehicles can already go from the mountains to the coast, my guess is this station will be used less by locals and more by travelers,” he said.
For electric vehicles in general and their place in the everyday lives of people in Statesville and throughout the state, it is still a bit of a chicken and egg issue.
“That may still be the case for DC Fast Chargers. However, there are over 1,900 charging ports in North Carolina. With 90% of charging occurring at home, range anxiety is less and less an issue,” Alkins said. “And with more vehicle models available every year at more affordable prices, additional barriers to making the decision to drive EV keep coming down. We had the new Mustang Mach-E at our event today and it was a gorgeous EV for sure.”
In a press release, EnergyUnited stated that “North Carolina’s electric cooperatives, including EnergyUnited, are working to create a statewide network of EV charging stations, enabling the increased adoption of EV technology. Cooperatives primarily serve members in rural locations, and their expanding charging network fills gaps in charging infrastructure in rural and tourist-visited areas, creating environmental and economic benefits for communities.”
