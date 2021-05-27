EnergyUnited unveils electronic vehicle charging station in Statesville

With gas prices rising, some in Statesville might be considering a switch to an electric vehicle. If that’s the case, they’ll have a new option for charging their car as EnergyUnited brought a new charging station to Statesville.

“This is great news for Statesville. With the I-77 and I-40 interchange, there will be many travelers looking for a place to charge their electric vehicles,” said Brett Alkins, vice president of energy services at EnergyUnited. “The benefit here is that this is a DC Fast Charger, which enables a quick charge, 80% full in an hour.”

Located outside of the Greenbriar Grill on Mocksville Highway, the charging station comes from EnergyUnited’s partnership with the N.C. Electric Membership Corp. Funding for the charger came from a grant from the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality. EnergyUnited also thanked John Childress, owner of the Greenbriar and an EnergyUnited member, and ChargePoint, the DC Fast Charger manufacturer, for their roles in the process.

For Childress, who owns the Greenbriar Grill and Banner Drug where the charger was located, he said he saw it as a potential benefit for his businesses.

“It was easy for us to do, and the benefit for us is if someone has an EV, now we’re a destination for them,” Childress said.

