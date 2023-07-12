EnergyUnited recently donated $1,600 to the Iredell Health Foundation and $8,400 to the EnergyUnited Foundation. The donations were made possible thanks to a grant from CoBank, a cooperative bank that provides essential financial services to electric cooperatives like EnergyUnited.

“We are proud to show our support for communities across our 19-county service area with these donations to the Iredell Health Foundation and the EnergyUnited Foundation,” said Maureen Moore, corporate communications manager for EnergyUnited. “Both organizations offer essential support to address critical community needs, a fundamental concern for cooperatives like EnergyUnited.”

“We are delighted to join EnergyUnited in this contribution and grateful for the opportunity to fulfill our mission of service to rural America,” said Gabriel Labastida, vice president, CoBank. “We appreciate the generosity of EnergyUnited and its commitment to the communities it serves. Sharing Success taps into the local knowledge of our members to identify organizations that are truly making a difference in rural America.”

Since Sharing Success was established in 2012, CoBank and its customers have together contributed tens of millions of dollars to groups such as volunteer fire departments, local schools and hunger relief programs. Sharing Success applications are accepted beginning April 1 each year. Applications are considered on a first-come-first-served basis. Applications will be accepted through Sept. 30 or the point at which the fund is exhausted, whichever comes first.