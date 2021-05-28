 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
EnergyUnited 'shares success' with donation to United Way
0 comments
top story

EnergyUnited 'shares success' with donation to United Way

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

This week, EnergyUnited presented a donation of $10,000 to United Way of Iredell County in recognition of their outstanding contributions and impact in the community. The donation was made possible thanks to a Sharing Success grant from CoBank, a cooperative bank that provides essential financial services to electric cooperatives like EnergyUnited.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“United Way of Iredell County touches the lives of citizens in Iredell County in so many ways,” Maureen Moore, communications manager of EnergyUnited, explained. “We are proud to award this grant to such a well-deserving organization and excited to see the funds put to good use.”

Brett Eckerman, executive director of United Way, elaborated on how the funds will be used and expressed his appreciation for EnergyUnited’s continued support.

“United Way of Iredell County deeply appreciates the many ways in which EnergyUnited partners with us and other nonprofits across this community and region,” said Brett Eckerman, executive director of United Way of Iredell County. “These funds will feed hungry families, keep people at risk for eviction in their homes, support our children to achieve their full potential and keep families safer and healthier.”

About United Way of Iredell County

United Way of Iredell County fights for the health, education and financial stability of every single person in Iredell County. We mobilize resources, drive community collaboration and solve problems. To learn more, or to join us in this fight, please visit our website http://www.uwiredell.org or call us at 704-872-3000.

About EnergyUnited

EnergyUnited Electric Membership Corporation (EMC) is the largest electric cooperative in North Carolina serving nearly 130,000 metering points. Headquartered in Statesville, EnergyUnited provides electric service in portions of 19 counties in west central North Carolina, which includes Alexander, Cabarrus, Caldwell, Catawba, Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Gaston, Guilford, Iredell, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Montgomery, Randolph, Rockingham, Rowan, Stokes, Wilkes and Yadkin.

About CoBank

CoBank is a $160 billion cooperative bank serving vital industries across rural America. The bank provides loans, leases, export financing and other financial services to agribusinesses and rural power, water and communications providers in all 50 states. The bank also provides wholesale loans and other financial services to affiliated Farm Credit associations serving more than 75,000 farmers, ranchers and other rural borrowers in 23 states around the country.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

What does our galaxy taste like?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert