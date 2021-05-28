EnergyUnited 'shares success' with donation to United Way

This week, EnergyUnited presented a donation of $10,000 to United Way of Iredell County in recognition of their outstanding contributions and impact in the community. The donation was made possible thanks to a Sharing Success grant from CoBank, a cooperative bank that provides essential financial services to electric cooperatives like EnergyUnited.

“United Way of Iredell County touches the lives of citizens in Iredell County in so many ways,” Maureen Moore, communications manager of EnergyUnited, explained. “We are proud to award this grant to such a well-deserving organization and excited to see the funds put to good use.”

Brett Eckerman, executive director of United Way, elaborated on how the funds will be used and expressed his appreciation for EnergyUnited’s continued support.

“United Way of Iredell County deeply appreciates the many ways in which EnergyUnited partners with us and other nonprofits across this community and region,” said Brett Eckerman, executive director of United Way of Iredell County. “These funds will feed hungry families, keep people at risk for eviction in their homes, support our children to achieve their full potential and keep families safer and healthier.”