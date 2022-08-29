EnergyUnited selects Brett Alkins as next COO

EnergyUnited has selected Brett Alkins to serve as the cooperative’s next chief operating officer, effective Monday.

The position was previously held by Thomas Golden, before he was selected by the cooperative’s board to succeed Wayne Wilkins as its CEO.

Alkins’ tenure with EnergyUnited began in 2015 as C&I sales manager. He was later promoted to director of sales and marketing and most recently served on the cooperative’s executive leadership team as vice president of energy services.

Before joining EnergyUnited, Alkins led various growth initiatives at Clean Energy, Caterpillar and Johnson Matthey. In these positions, he gained valuable experience in business development, strategic planning and product management.

“Brett has been an incredible asset for EnergyUnited as he served in multiple positions over the past seven years,” Golden said. “His outstanding business intelligence and demonstrated propensity for leveraging data to make member-focused decisions will serve him well in this new role.”

As COO, Alkins will continue to serve on the executive leadership team and will report directly to the CEO. He will be responsible for partnering with the team to develop growth and value opportunities, to enhance operations and to maintain the cooperative’s safety performance.

He also will lead the cooperative in the pursuit of its mission and vision. Specifically, he will be deeply involved in developing, implementing and communicating the cooperative’s strategic plan. His team will include energy delivery, information technology, energy services and communications.