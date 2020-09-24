EnergyUnited members encouraged to submit nominations for #WhoPowersYou contest

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

EnergyUnited is encouraging all members to submit nominations for Touchstone Energy’s 2020 #WhoPowersYou contest. The contest highlights the joint efforts of EnergyUnited and Touchstone Energy’s nationwide network of electric cooperatives to show appreciation for those who strive to make our communities better.

EnergyUnited members are encouraged to nominate individuals who continually inspire others in their lives and help improve their communities. All nominees must be members of EnergyUnited. Members can submit their nominations now until Oct. 9 by visiting touchstoneenergy.com. Your nomination answers should creatively showcase how your nominee positively impacted your community.

In addition to uploading a photo and answering questions about your nominee, you will be required to complete and submit an entry form with your first name, last name, zip code, local co-op name, and email address for official entry into the contest.