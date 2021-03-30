EnergyUnited Foundations awards $10K grant to Partnership for Young Children

The EnergyUnited Foundation recently awarded a grant for $10,000 to The Iredell County Partnership for Young Children (ICPYC). The contribution from the foundation will be used to support ICPYC’s Diaper Pantry, which provides support for needy families by keeping infants clean and healthy.

“The challenges facing families and the early childhood industry this past year have been significant,” said Lisa Familo, executive director of ICPYC. “While the ever-present needs of our community have deepened, our commitment to delivering innovative solutions has helped our communities remain strong.”

The EnergyUnited Foundation is building on the successes of its historic year of giving in 2020 to continue to meet the most pressing needs of all communities within the cooperative’s 19-county service area.

“The EnergyUnited Foundation helps meet a wide variety of needs that exist in our communities,” said Debra Citta, foundation administrator. “Early childhood care and support is often an essential component of any effort to lift families out of poverty. We believe contributions like this have a tremendous impact on ICPYC’s clients and the entire community.”