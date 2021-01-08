EnergyUnited Foundation to donate more than $100K to food banks in its service territory

The EnergyUnited Foundation announced a new, historic campaign on Friday to donate more than $100,000 to local food banks throughout its 19-county service territory. The ‘Drive to SHINE’ Campaign will provide critical assistance to 25 food banks to fight rising levels of food insecurity brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Foundation believes this historic campaign couldn’t come at a more important time, as many EnergyUnited members and community members continue to struggle from job losses and wage reductions,” said Debra Citta, EnergyUnited Foundation administrator. “The long lines we are observing at local food banks confirm the reality of our current economic crisis. People need to see these positive examples of cooperative leadership that shine a light on our greatest needs.”

The EnergyUnited Foundation is a voluntary, member-funded non-profit organization supported by EnergyUnited’s Operation Round-Up program. Nearly 70,000 EnergyUnited members choose to participate in the program by ‘rounding up’ their electric bills each month. The maximum monthly contribution for an individual member with one account is 99 cents. Each of these small contributions are pooled together in a single fund managed by the EnergyUnited Foundation to support needy individuals, families, and non-profit organizations that complete an application explaining the reason and purpose for their requested grant.