EnergyUnited Foundation donates $10K to Purple Heart Homes

The EnergyUnited Foundation recently donated $10,000 to Purple Heart Homes to support the construction of housing for local veterans.

“Nearly 1 million veterans who own homes are severely cost-burdened, despite having access to VA loans and other assistance,” John Gallina, chief executive officer and co-founder of Purple Heart Homes, said. “However, PHH’s vision is to ensure that every veteran always has a safe place to call home.”

The foundation provides support for numerous nonprofit groups to benefit veterans and those who are in need of safe, affordable housing. This latest donation to PHH showcases its commitment to supporting an important cooperative principle: concern for community.

“We are the home of the free because of the brave men and women who have served our country,” foundation administrator Debra Citta said. “We are thankful for organizations like Purple Heart Homes that are committed to serving our veterans.”

The foundation is a voluntary, member-funded nonprofit organization supported by EnergyUnited’s Operation Round-Up program. Nearly 90,000 EnergyUnited members choose to participate in the program by “rounding up” their electric bills each month. The maximum monthly contribution for an individual member with one account is 99 cents. The small contributions are pooled together in a single fund managed by the foundation to support needy people, families and essential nonprofit organizations that complete an application explaining the reason and purpose for their requested grant.