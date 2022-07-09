EnergyUnited Foundation donates $10K to Home Solutions of Davidson County

STATESVILLE — The EnergyUnited Foundation has awarded a $10,000 grant to Home Solutions of Davidson County (HSDC) to establish a new Financial Hardship Relief program.

“HSDC previously established a COVID Relief program to offer assistance of up to $300 per family towards rent, utilities, or mortgage payments for families who provided proof of lost wages due to the pandemic,” said Toby Prince, executive director of HSDC. “We are grateful to receive this donation from the EnergyUnited Foundation, which will enable us to continue offering assistance to families and individuals who are experiencing financial hardship.”

The EnergyUnited Foundation has continually supported communities within the cooperative’s territory in the aftermath of the pandemic, as the added pressure of inflation presents new challenges for low-income households.

“Any individual could face financial hardship in a matter of moments, possibly as the result of uncontrollable circumstances,” said Debra Citta, administrator of the EnergyUnited Foundation. “The EnergyUnited Foundation is proud to be a resource for local organizations that offer such critical assistance in support of our communities.”

The EnergyUnited Foundation is a member-funded nonprofit organization supported by EnergyUnited’s Operation Round-Up program. Nearly 90,000 EnergyUnited members choose to participate in the program by ‘rounding up’ their electric bills each month. The maximum monthly contribution for an individual member with one account is 99 cents. Each of these small contributions are pooled together in a single fund managed by the EnergyUnited Foundation to support needy individuals, families, and essential nonprofit organizations that complete an application explaining the reason and purpose for their requested grant.