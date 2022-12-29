EnergyUnited Foundation donates $10K to Fifth Street Ministries

The EnergyUnited Foundation recently donated $10,000 to Fifth Street Ministries to purchase supplies for a new facility that will provide housing for veterans.

The mission of Fifth Street Ministries to compassionately serve men, women and children who are struggling with homelessness, food insecurity or domestic violence. The organization provides clothing, food, health care and safe sanctuary while advocating for positive changes.

“Our newest venture will be focused on our veterans transitional housing program,” said Michele Knapp, executive director of Fifth Street Ministries. “Thanks to this grant from the EnergyUnited Foundation, we will be able to partner with Purple Heart Homes on the construction of new tiny homes to providing housing for local veterans.”

“The EnergyUnited Foundation is proud to partner with Fifth Street Ministries and Purple Heart Homes on this project,” said Debra Citta, administrator of the EnergyUnited Foundation. “We are thankful for this partnership and are proud to do our part to support local veterans.”

The EnergyUnited Foundation is a voluntary, member-funded nonprofit organization supported by EnergyUnited’s Operation Round-Up program. Nearly 90,000 EnergyUnited members choose to participate in the program by ‘rounding up’ their electric bills each month. The maximum monthly contribution for an individual member with one account is 99 cents. Each of these small contributions are pooled together in a single fund managed by the EnergyUnited Foundation to support needy individuals, families, and essential nonprofit organizations that complete an application explaining the reason and purpose for their requested grant.