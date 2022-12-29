 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured

EnergyUnited Foundation donates $10K to Fifth Street Ministries

  • 0
FifthStreet.JPG

From left, Debra Citta, administrator of the EnergyUnited Foundation, and Maureen Moore, communications manager for EnergyUnited, present a $10,000 check to Fifth Street Ministries Executive Director Michelle Knapp and Amy Freeze, director of development at Fifth Street.

 Photo used with permission

The EnergyUnited Foundation recently donated $10,000 to Fifth Street Ministries to purchase supplies for a new facility that will provide housing for veterans.

The mission of Fifth Street Ministries to compassionately serve men, women and children who are struggling with homelessness, food insecurity or domestic violence. The organization provides clothing, food, health care and safe sanctuary while advocating for positive changes.

“Our newest venture will be focused on our veterans transitional housing program,” said Michele Knapp, executive director of Fifth Street Ministries. “Thanks to this grant from the EnergyUnited Foundation, we will be able to partner with Purple Heart Homes on the construction of new tiny homes to providing housing for local veterans.”

“The EnergyUnited Foundation is proud to partner with Fifth Street Ministries and Purple Heart Homes on this project,” said Debra Citta, administrator of the EnergyUnited Foundation. “We are thankful for this partnership and are proud to do our part to support local veterans.”

People are also reading…

The EnergyUnited Foundation is a voluntary, member-funded nonprofit organization supported by EnergyUnited’s Operation Round-Up program. Nearly 90,000 EnergyUnited members choose to participate in the program by ‘rounding up’ their electric bills each month. The maximum monthly contribution for an individual member with one account is 99 cents. Each of these small contributions are pooled together in a single fund managed by the EnergyUnited Foundation to support needy individuals, families, and essential nonprofit organizations that complete an application explaining the reason and purpose for their requested grant.

About EnergyUnited

EnergyUnited Electric Membership Corporation (EMC) is the largest electric cooperative in North Carolina serving more than 135,000 metering points. Headquartered in Statesville, EnergyUnited provides electric service in portions of 19 counties in west central North Carolina which include Alexander, Cabarrus, Caldwell, Catawba, Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Gaston, Guilford, Iredell, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Montgomery, Randolph, Rockingham, Rowan, Stokes, Wilkes and Yadkin. Visit energyunited.com to learn more about the cooperative’s energy services and community programs.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

China and Russia perform joint military operation drills in the East China Sea

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert