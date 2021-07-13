EnergyUnited Foundation donates $10K to Fifth Street Ministries

The EnergyUnited Foundation recently donated $10,000 to Fifth Street Ministries of Iredell County to help purchase supplies for the organization’s facility, which provides shelter for those who are homeless.

“The mission of Fifth Street Ministries is to compassionately serve men, women and children who are homeless, hungry, or victims of domestic violence,” said Michele Knapp, executive director of Fifth Street Ministries. “Thanks to local partners like the EnergyUnited Foundation, we are able to provide clothing, food, healthcare and safe sanctuary for those who need assistance.”

The EnergyUnited Foundation regularly provides support to individuals and to nonprofit organizations like Fifth Street Ministries to help meet the needs that exist in each community within the cooperative’s 19-county service territory.

“We never know when we may need a helping hand from a friend or neighbor,” said EnergyUnited Foundation Administrator Debra Citta. “However, we do know that thanks to organizations like Fifth Street Ministries, a helping hand is always within reach when it is needed.”

The EnergyUnited Foundation is a voluntary, member-funded nonprofit organization supported by EnergyUnited’s Operation Round-Up program. Nearly 90,000 EnergyUnited members choose to participate in the program by ‘rounding up’ their electric bills each month. The maximum monthly contribution for an individual member with one account is 99 cents. Each of these small contributions are pooled together in a single fund managed by the EnergyUnited Foundation to support needy individuals, families, and essential nonprofit organizations that complete an application explaining the reason and purpose for their requested grant.