The EnergyUnited Foundation recently donated $10,000 to Cancer Services Inc. of Forsyth County to provide assistance for cancer patients who reside in the electric cooperative’s service area.

Cancer Services was established as a community-based organization in 1955 and has a mission of “Enhancing Health, Life and Survivorship.” The organization has a vision of achieving health equity by ensuring individuals facing any type of cancer will have access to health care treatment and the emotional, physical and financial support services that improve quality of life as a cancer survivor.

“Since the pandemic, we had some of the highest increases in clients and needs that we have ever experienced,” said Tara O’Brien, chief executive officer of Cancer Services Inc. “We are very thankful to receive this donation from the EnergyUnited Foundation, which will allow us to offer critical assistance for families who are battling cancer.”

“The EnergyUnited Foundation is guided by the same cooperative principles that distinguish EnergyUnited as a leading energy services provider,” said Debra Citta, program coordinator for EnergyUnited. “We understand the importance of giving back to the community and forming critical partnerships to meet the needs of each community that is served by the cooperative. So, we are proud to offer this donation to Cancer Services to help individuals and families in the cooperative’s service area who are battling cancer.”

The EnergyUnited Foundation is a voluntary, member-funded nonprofit organization supported by EnergyUnited’s Operation Round-Up program. Nearly 90,000 EnergyUnited members choose to participate in the program by ‘rounding up’ their electric bills each month. The maximum monthly contribution for an individual member with one account is 99 cents. Each of these small contributions are pooled together in a single fund managed by the EnergyUnited Foundation to support needy individuals, families and essential nonprofit organizations that complete an application explaining the reason and purpose for their requested grant.