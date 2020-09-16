EnergyUnited donates $4,720 to Speak Life & Live organization

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The EnergyUnited Foundation announced its recent donation of $4,720 to Speak Life & Live Inc.

Speak Life and Live provides supportive social services that strengthen families, promote well-being and inspire women and girls to live at a higher level. Speak Life’s special focus is investing in young people through the Growing Empowering Mentoring for Success (G.E.M.S.) and Growing Empowering Nurturing Transforming for Success (G.E.N.T.S) programs.

“The EnergyUnited Foundation is pleased to support Speak Life & Live’s community outreach efforts with this donation,” said Debra Citta, EnergyUnited Foundation administrator. “This program will help our communities provide necessary resources for kids who are continuing to adapt to these unprecedented circumstances.”

The mentoring program will leverage hotspot technology, funded by the donation from the EnergyUnited Foundation, to facilitate education and mentoring opportunities for students.

“We are very thankful to receive this donation from the EnergyUnited Foundation,” said Leslie Ava Morrison, executive director of Speak Life & Live. “Our program continues to thrive in its efforts to serve families in Iredell County thanks to the support we receive from community partners like EnergyUnited.”

The EnergyUnited Foundation is a voluntary, member-funded nonprofit organization supported by EnergyUnited’s Operation Round-Up program. More than 70,000 EnergyUnited members choose to participate in the program by ‘rounding up’ their electric bills each month. The maximum monthly contribution for an individual member with one account is 99 cents. Each of these small contributions are pooled together in a single fund managed by the EnergyUnited Foundation to support needy individuals, families and essential nonprofit organizations that complete an application explaining the reason and purpose for their requested grant.