EnergyUnited awards sharing success grant to United Way of Iredell County

This week, EnergyUnited donated $10,000 to United Way of Iredell County. The donation was made possible thanks to a grant from CoBank, a cooperative banking institution that provides financial services to EnergyUnited and many other electric cooperatives nationwide.

“Concern for Community is an important cooperative principle that is valued by EnergyUnited and banking cooperatives such as CoBank,” said Maureen Moore, communications manager for EnergyUnited. “We are proud to partner with CoBank with this donation to the United Way of Iredell County, in recognition of their tremendous impact in the community.”

Brett Eckerman, executive director of United Way, accepted the funds on behalf of the organization and reiterated his appreciation for the continual support that the United Way receives.

“We truly value the support that our organization receives from community partners like EnergyUnited,” said Eckerman. “These funds will lift families onto the cycle of success and provide help to children and families in a time of crisis.”