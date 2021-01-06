EnergyUnited adopts plan to improve member service, reduce costs

EnergyUnited recently concluded a yearlong study focused on identifying efficiency and savings opportunities to better serve cooperative members. As a result of the study, EnergyUnited’s Board of Directors adopted a new transactional service delivery model that prioritizes public safety, member service and cost savings that benefit all cooperative members.

The decision enables members to pay their energy bills online, over the phone, at any EnergyUnited payment kiosk or dropbox, or with any authorized pay agent without any associated fees. Waiving these fees will also expand member access to EnergyUnited’s authorized pay agents, an option that will be available for members who prefer to pay their bill in person. EnergyUnited will offer this free payment option instead of maintaining cooperative offices for that service, as cooperative offices will be closed under the new model.

