 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

EnergyUnited accepting applications for Empowering the Future scholarship

  • Updated
  • 0
energyunited.jpg

EnergyUnited is now accepting applications for its student scholarship program, Empowering the Future. This year, the cooperative will award $5,000 college scholarships to two outstanding students who are currently enrolled as seniors. Candidates who have demonstrated academic success and a commitment to community service will receive notable consideration.

Applicants should be planning to attend an accredited college, university or a technical school during the 2023-24 academic school year. Applications and supplemental documents, which include responses to two essay questions, must be received by no later than March 31.

Eligible students must either live in a residence that is served by EnergyUnited or attend a school that is served by EnergyUnited. All seniors who attend the following schools are automatically eligible to apply:

South Davidson High

People are also reading…

Central Davidson High

Ledford High

Davidson Community Early College

Davie County Early College

Davie County High

North Iredell High

West Iredell High

Hopewell High

William Amos Hough High

For more information contact Adam Martin, corporate communications consultant, at 704-818-6928 or adam.martin@energyunited.com.

About EnergyUnited

EnergyUnited Electric Membership Corporation (EMC) is the largest electric cooperative in North Carolina serving more than 135,000 metering points. Headquartered in Statesville, EnergyUnited provides electric service in portions of nineteen counties in west central North Carolina which include Alexander, Cabarrus, Caldwell, Catawba, Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Gaston, Guilford, Iredell, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Montgomery, Randolph, Rockingham, Rowan, Stokes, Wilkes and Yadkin. To learn more about the cooperative’s community outreach programs, visit energyunited.com/givingback.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Amazing archaeological find discovered in Britain

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert