EnergyUnited accepting applications for Electric Cooperative Youth Tour

EnergyUnited is accepting applications through Dec. 31 for the 2021 Electric Cooperative Youth Tour program. This year, EnergyUnited will be selecting two outstanding students for the all-expenses-paid, nationwide leadership program in Washington, D.C.

The week-long leadership experience is scheduled for June 20-26, 2021. Students who attend the Youth Tour will join 1,500 high school students from across the U.S. to learn about electric cooperatives, American history and the United States government. Students will also visit the historic sites of the nation’s capital and meet with their congressional leaders.

Applicants must currently be enrolled in their sophomore year (rising juniors) or junior year (rising seniors) and either receive service from EnergyUnited at home or attend a school that is served by EnergyUnited. All high school sophomores and juniors attending the following schools which are served by EnergyUnited are automatically eligible to apply: North Iredell High and West Iredell High.

For more information on eligibility or to apply, visit www.energyunited.com/youth-tour. Applications and essays must be completed and sent to EnergyUnited no later than: Dec. 31. Contact Adam Martin, communications specialist at 704-924-2139 or Adam.Martin@energyunited.com for more information.