EnergyUnited accepting applications for 2023 Youth Tour

EnergyUnited is now accepting applications for the 2023 Electric Cooperative Youth Tour program, which provides an opportunity for two students to receive an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington, D.C., in June 2023.

The Electric Cooperative Youth Tour program offers the experience of a lifetime for participating students. Two student delegates from EnergyUnited will join more than 1,500 high school students nationwide next year to learn about electric cooperatives, American history and the United States government. Students will also visit the historic sites of the nation’s capital, meet with their congressional leaders and meet with Youth Tour alumni who serve as interns or staffers on Capitol Hill.

Applicants must currently be enrolled in their sophomore year (rising juniors) or junior year (rising seniors) and must receive service from EnergyUnited at home or attend a school that is served by EnergyUnited: Central Davidson Sr. High, South Davidson High, Ledford High, Davie County High, Davie County Early College, North Iredell High, West Iredell High, Hopewell High or William Amos Hough High.

All interested applicants are encouraged to visit www.energyunited.com/youth-tour to learn more about the program and to apply online. Applications and essays must be completed and sent to EnergyUnited no later than Dec. 31. Contact Adam Martin at 704-818-6928 or adam.martin@energyunited.com for more information.

About EnergyUnited

EnergyUnited Electric Membership Corporation (EMC) is the largest electric cooperative in North Carolina serving nearly 135,000 metering points. Headquartered in Statesville, EnergyUnited provides electric service in portions of nineteen counties in west central North Carolina which include Alexander, Cabarrus, Caldwell, Catawba, Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Gaston, Guilford, Iredell, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Montgomery, Randolph, Rockingham, Rowan, Stokes, Wilkes and Yadkin. To learn more about our energy services and community programs, visit www.energyunited.com.

