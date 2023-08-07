The Village Intervention Partnership and the Statesville Recreation and Parks Department teamed up on Saturday to deliver school supplies and fun to residents at Harris Park with the End of Summer Bash.

Latonya Graham, the CEO of Village Intervention Partnership, said more than 750 children were served in the second year of the End of Summer Bash. The event aims to bring the community together as well as the organizations involved to show residents the resources are there to help them.

“I feel that working together can empower our youth and their families to improve their quality of life in Iredell County by working together to provide opportunities, outlets, and essential resources to promote community growth and development,” Graham said.

There were also inflatables for children and more than two dozen vendors from a number of community organizations to help both get students ready for school as well as keep them cool with snowcones and snacks while the Statesville Police Department took care of grilling hot dogs.

“Anything from snowcones to school supplies to toys,” said Kali Bailey, program and facilities manager for Statesville Recreation and Parks.