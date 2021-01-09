'Empowering the Future' scholarship applications being accepted

EnergyUnited is now accepting applications for its student scholarship program, Empowering the Future. The initiative will award $5,000 college scholarships to two outstanding students who are currently enrolled as seniors at a qualifying high school and who plan to attend a college, university or technical school during the 2021-22 school year. The scholarship is designed to recognize students who have exemplified academic success and a commitment to bettering their communities.
Applicants should be planning to attend an accredited college, university or a technical school. Applications and supplemental documents, which include responses to two essay questions, must be received no later than March 31.
Eligible students must either live in a residence that is served by EnergyUnited or attend a school that is served by EnergyUnited. All seniors who attend the following schools are automatically eligible to apply:
South Davidson High
Central Davidson High
Ledford High
Davidson Community Early College
Davie County Early College
Davie County High
North Iredell High
West Iredell High
Hopewell High
William Amos Hough High
Students should apply by visiting energyunited.com/scholarship-program/. For more information contact Adam Martin, communications specialist, at 704-924-2139 or adam.martin@energyunited.com.