'Empowering the Future' scholarship applications being accepted

EnergyUnited is now accepting applications for its student scholarship program, Empowering the Future. The initiative will award $5,000 college scholarships to two outstanding students who are currently enrolled as seniors at a qualifying high school and who plan to attend a college, university or technical school during the 2021-22 school year. The scholarship is designed to recognize students who have exemplified academic success and a commitment to bettering their communities.

Applicants should be planning to attend an accredited college, university or a technical school. Applications and supplemental documents, which include responses to two essay questions, must be received no later than March 31.

Eligible students must either live in a residence that is served by EnergyUnited or attend a school that is served by EnergyUnited. All seniors who attend the following schools are automatically eligible to apply:

South Davidson High

Central Davidson High

Ledford High

Davidson Community Early College

Davie County Early College

Davie County High

North Iredell High